WFP Burundi Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

747 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 716,166 cash transferred under assistance to refugees, returnees, IDPs, and people affected by the rising waters of Lake Tanganyika

USD 13.1 m net funding requirements for the next six months (September 2021 - February 2022)

100,361 people assisted in August 2021

Operational Updates

Assistance to refugees

• WFP provided food and nutritional assistance to 50,909 refugees (22,400 males, 28,509 females, 13,745 children aged 0-59 months and 2,036 people aged over 60 years) with 412 mt of in-kind food and cash-based transfers (CBT) of USD 194,722. In-kind food consisted of full ration of cereals, vegetable oil and salt, and a partial ration of pulses (80 grams/person instead of 120 grams). The cash was used to complete the incomplete ration of pulses, due to insufficient stock and procurement issues.

Assistance to returnees

• WFP assisted 5,943 Burundian returnees (2,912 males or 49 percent and 3,031 females or 51 percent ) with 215 mt of inkind food and CBT of USD 184,363. The assistance consisted of hot meals provided at transit centres, and a three-month return package consisting of cereals and vegetable oil. The cash allowed returnees to buy beans and salt, not provided in the food basket. Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the transit camp of Nyabitare in Ruyigi is closed. Consequently, distributions could not be carried out.

Assistance to IDPs affected by the rising waters of Lake Tanganyika

• A total of 14,750 internally displaced people (IDPs) in Bujumbura (Gatumba district) and Rumonge Province received CBT from WFP for a total value of USD 180,241, to help them purchase food to meet their daily food needs.

Treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM)

• In August, MAM treatment activities benefitted 7,211 moderately malnourished pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs) and 8,713 children aged 6-59 months:120 mt of specialized nutritious food items were distributed in Cankuzo, Kirundo, Ngozi, and Rutana Provinces.

Distributions were coupled with social behaviour change communication (SBCC) implemented by health community workers.

Forecast-based Financing Capacity strengthening

• Under WFP’s Forecast-based Financing (FbF) project supported by the European Union/ECHO, WFP transferred cash entitlements for a toal value of USD 156,840 to 12,835 people. This assistance allows beneficiaries to implement anticipatory actions such as buying shelter equipment to reduce adverse effects of flooding. The FbF approach offers the possibility to implement anticipatory actions between the forecast (alert threshold) and the occurrence of the event, with the help of pre-positioned funding.

• WFP organized a session for its partners involved in the early warning element of the project to train on the use and interpretation of early warning data from the Mydewetra platform. This training was attended by senior staff of the National Platform for Disaster Risk Prevention and Management in Burundi, the Burundi Red Cross, and the Geographical Institute of Burundi.