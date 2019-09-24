WFP Burundi Country Brief, August 2019

In Numbers

1,166 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 15.9 m six months (September 2019-February 2020) net funding requirements

130,944 people assisted in August 2019

Operational Updates

Under the crisis response component, over 46,000 Congolese refugees hosted in five camps and transit centers were assisted with 742 mt of food. A further 588 Burundian refugees returning from Tanzania received 27 mt of food assistance in the form of cooked rations at transit centers and a three-month return food package upon departure to their zones of origin. From October, the repatriation is expected to continue through a framework of a recent agreement signed on 4 August 2019 between Tanzania and Burundi to intensify the returns to 2,000 people per week.

WFP provided nutrition assistance under the resilience building component which comprised of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) treatment and stunting prevention interventions. MAM treatment reached approximately 8,000 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) and over 11,500 children aged 6-59 months in Kirundo, Ngozi, Cankuzo and Rutana provinces. In total, 30 mt of RUSF was issued to children and 53 mt of super cereal to PLW. Stunting prevention was implemented in Kirundo province and assisted approximately 65,000 beneficiaries (approx. 32,000 children aged 6-23 months and 33,000 PLW) with 314 mt of food.

Ebola preparedness: WFP has been supporting the government in Ebola preparedness by taking the lead in the provision of logistical services for Ebola preparedness. The government is requesting more support in preparedness measures such as facilities, transport and storage capacity; however, WFP has no funding available. DFID has agreed to fund a stand-by-partner for Ebola preparedness logistics coordination for four months.