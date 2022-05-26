WFP Burundi Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

901 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 393,220 cash transferred under assistance to refugees

USD 17.7 m net funding requirements for the next six months (May - October 2022)

521,732 people assisted in April 2022

Operational Updates

• Assistance to refugees: WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 54,557 refugees (24,005 males, 30,552 females, 14,730 children aged 0-59 months and 2,182 people aged over 60 years) with the distribution of 244 mt of in-kind food and USD 393,220 in cash-based transfers (CBT).

• Assistance to returnees: WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 1,986 Burundian returnees (973 males or 49 percent and 1,013 females or 51 percent), distributing 84 mt of in-kind food. The assistance consisted of hot meals provided at transit centres, and a three-month return package consisting of cereals, pulses, vegetable oil and iodized salt.

• Assistance to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs): 10,525 people who were displaced by flooding in Gatumba district last year and still hosted in displacement sites received 125 mt of food assistance.

• Treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM): In March 2022, MAM treatment activities benefitted 7,753 moderately malnourished pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs) and 8,879 children aged 6-59 months, who received 100 mt of specialized nutritious foods in Cankuzo, Kirundo, Ngozi, and Rutana Provinces. Distributions were coupled with social behaviour change communication (SBCC) implemented by health community workers, targeting the PLWGs, and guardians of children 6-59 months present at the health centers for distributions.

• Stunting prevention: WFP provided 16 mt of specialized nutritious food to 11,210 children aged 6-23 months in Kirundo province. Activities included a strong SBCC component.

• School Feeding Programme: The programme assisted 426,822 school children with 332 mt of food (including 24 mt of milk). WFP assisted less children than planned (71 percent) due to a pipeline break in cereals.

• Burundi HRP 2022: The 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Burundi identifies 1.8 million people in need of humanitarian assistance. Among these, the 2022 HRP targets 947,000 most vulnerable people in need of urgent assistance. They include refugees, Burundian returnees, IDPs and other vulnerable people in the country. The resources needed to provide this assistance amount to USD 182 million in 2022. The food security sector alone targets 506,000 food-insecure people and requires USD 18.7 million in 2022.