WFP Burundi Country Brief, April 2021

In Numbers

1,666 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 9.7 m net funding requirements for the next six months (May-October 2021)

454,860 people assisted in April 2021

Operational Updates

Assistance to refugees

WFP assisted 50,364 refugees (22,160 males, 28,204 females, 13,598 children aged 0-59 months and 2,015 people aged over 60 years) with 608 mt of in-kind food. Food assistance provided consisted of cereals, pulses, vegetable oil and salt.

Assistance to returnees

WFP provided 386 mt of food to 8,178 Burundi returnees (4,007 males and 4,171 females) coming back from neighbouring countries. The assistance consisted of hot meals provided at the transit centres, and a three-month return package consisting of cereals, pulses, vegetable oil and salt to facilitate their reintegration in their communities.

Food assistance to IDPs

WFP also assisted 2,470 internally displaced persons (IDPs), including households displaced by the rising waters of Lake Tanganyika, in Rumonge Province, people evacuated after a landslide in Kabezi, Bujumbura, and those who were displaced by flooding in Mutimbuzi, Bujumbura. They received 35 mt of food from WFP.

Treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM)

A total of 7,546 moderately malnourished pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs), and 8,706 children aged 6-59 months from Cankuzo, Kirundo, Ngozi, and Rutana provinces received 101 mt of specialized nutritious food items for the treatment of malnutrition. Distributions were coupled with social behaviour change communication (SBCC) implemented by Health Community Workers.

Prevention of chronic malnutrition

WFP implemented stunting prevention activities in Kirundo province where 43,367 children aged 6-23 months and 21,724 PLWGs received 157 mt of specialized nutritious food items and SBCC. The latter was provided with the aim of promoting and maintaining best nutrition and hygiene practices.

School feeding

Through the school feeding programme, WFP provided hot meals to 312,505 school children. A total of 379 mt of food (including 60 mt of milk) was distributed in the provinces of Bubanza, Cibitoke, Bujumbura, Muyinga, Gitega, Ngozi and Kirundo. In Kirundo and Muyinga. The tonnage distributed is lower than that of the preceding months as schoolchildren were on Easter vacation (two weeks) in April.

Smallholder agricultural market support

This activity focussed on the provision of technical expertise to the Ministry of Environmment, Agriculture and Livestock to provide support in building up a strategic stock of maize purchased from local smallholder farmers. WFP supported the project through assessment of storage capacity and standards, equipment needs, and capacity strengthening in procurement process, handling, conservation and stock management. The assessment inform government’s decision on how to address identified gaps.

Supply Chain