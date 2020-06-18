WFP Burundi Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

1,787 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 8.5m net funding requirements for the next six months (May-October 2020)

504,203 people assisted in April 2020

Operational Updates

Assistance to refugees: In April, WFP provided 725 mt of food assistance to over 48,200 Congolese refugees in five camps in Burundi. As part of its contingency plan in the COVID-19 and preelection context, WFP prepositioned two-month food assistance (June-July) in the camps to be distributed in May. However, due to a pipeline break in beans, refugees will receive 63 percent of the beans (75 grams versus 120 grams) pending arrival, in June, of inkind donation of pulses by USAID/FFP. This has been compensated with a 30 percent increase of SuperCereal ration.

Together with its partners, WFP has put in place preventive and protective measures against COVID-19 during distributions.

These include social distancing, which has resulted in distributions extending by one week; and introduction of the contactless SCOPE cards in three of the five camps, soon to be scaled up in all the five camps.

Assistance to returnees: WFP assisted nearly 2,500 Burundian refugees who returned from neighbouring countries with a total of 116 mt of food, consisting of a cooked meals provided at transit centres and a three-month food basket package to facilitate their reintegration in the communities. Despite border closure, approximately 500 Burundians returned home per week from Tanzania in April.

Nutrition: As part of the prevention of the chronic malnutrition programme, WFP supported approximately 37,800 children aged 6-23 months and 24,100 pregnant and lactating women in the Kirundo province with 191 mt of specialized nutritious food.

Treatment of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) activities reached approximately 4,300 moderately malnourished pregnant and nursing women and 8,300 children aged 6-59 months in Cankuzo, Kirundo, Ngozi and Rutana Provinces with 50 mt of specialized nutritious foods.

School feeding: School remained open in the month of April. WFP reached approximately, 378,900 (out of the targeted 620,000) school going children with 705 mt of food in the form of a daily hot meal provided on school days. WFP and its partners ensured necessary measures are in place to prevent spread of COVID-19.

This programme continues to be affected by shortage of beans which has led to a reduction in programme coverage, with only 61 percent of the targeted school children being assisted due to lack of resources. The Pipeline breaks are also as a result of increased food prices and heavy rainfalls jeopardizing the harvest and drying of beans

Flooding and displacement: Between January and April, WFP has provided lifesaving assistance to 12,200 flood affected people. In April alone, WFP provided life-saving assistance of a two-month food ration (321 mt) to 1804 flood-affected families (9070 people) who were displaced following heavy rains.

Excessive rainfalls, from 17 to April 20, 2020, led to floods in Gatumba (12kms out of Bujumbura), leading to displacement of 28,000, loss of livelihoods and damage to crops. Assessment reports indicated that further movement due to flooding had been recorded in some South and West areas of the Burundi (Rumonge, Cibitoke, and Bubanza), the scale of impact is still unclear. Damage to infrastructure, including bridges and roads, was also reported, hindering access to the affected population.

The floods have impacted agricultural productivity in the affected areas, and cross border trade resulting in an economic setback for small traders and smallholder farmers. Market shortages and price increases are caused by a combination of excessive rainfall and trade disruption due to COVID-19 prevention measures.

COVID-19:

In April 2020, Burundi registered a total of 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as announced by the Ministry of Public Health and Fight against AIDS. While hygiene measures, including handwashing and social distancing are being promoted, social gatherings continue.

Borders remains closed except for cargo.