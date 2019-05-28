WFP Burundi Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

2,472 mt of food assistance distributed

122,613 USD transferred under food assistance for assets and resilience building

USD 21 m six months (May-October2019) net funding requirements

710,530 people assisted in April 2019

Operational Updates

• Food Security Updates: The results of April 2019 integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) indicate that 15 percent of Burundian population (1.6 million people) are acutely food-insecure (IPC 3&4) in April and May and in need of immediate food assistance. Kirundo, Muyinga, Cankuzo, Ruyigi, Rutana and Makamba provinces are the most affected. In the north (Kirundo and Muyinga), poor rainfall is the cause of the food insecurity, while in the eastern part, it can be attributed to the continuation of the 2018 OctoberDecember lean season in January 2019.

• In April, WFP continued the implementation of activities planned under the Interim Country Strategic Plan 2018-2020.

Under crisis response, WFP provided food assistance to over 43,800 refugees hosted in six camps in Burundi, and over 3,000 Burundian refugees returning from neighboring countries. WFP supported them with 897 mt and 140 mt of food assistance respectively. Returnees were assisted in transit centers in Makamba, Ruyigi and Muyinga, with a hot meal upon their arrival and a three-month ration upon departure to their areas of origin.

• Under resilience building, approximately 570,000 schoolgoing children were assisted with 1,048 mt of food in the form of hot meals served in schools during school days to encourage enrolment and retention and mitigate the drastic effect of food insecurity on affected households.

• Nutrition activities included stunting prevention and treatment of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) programmes. Stunting prevention was implemented in Kirundo where about 32,000 children aged 6-23 months received 51 mt of ready-to-use supplementary food (RUSF), and 33,000 pregnant and nursing women were provided with cereals, sugar and oil. MAM treatment reached over 8,000 pregnant and nursing women and over 8,000 children aged 6-59 months in Cankuzo, Kirundo, Rutana and Ngozi provinces who received over 98 mt of nutritious food to help restore a good nutritional status.

• Asset creation and livelihoods: Through a joint FAO/WFP resilience building project implemented in Cankuzo, WFP continued to support communities to create livelihood assets to enable them to be more resilient to shocks. These include, the rehabilitation of 21 km of rural roads to facilitate access to markets and health centers, installation of compost holes, food drying platforms, hygienic toilets, kitchen gardens, handwashing stations and the construction of land conservation systems. In the month of April, WFP also transferred USD 122,613 to 1,672 participants in the project.

• High-level nutrition event: In April, WFP-Burundi in cooperation with UNICEF facilitated a high-level advocacy event on nutrition organized by the Government of Burundi in Washington in the margins of the World Bank Spring event. Through the event,

Burundi sought to position itself as one of the countries to have adopted the Word Bank Group’s human capital approach and put the nutritional situation in Burundi on the international scene. At the end of the event, a number of participating countries including Netherlands and Switzerland committed to support the Government of Burundi in implementing and scaling up a national multi-sectoral nutrition plan, amongst others.

• Ebola: WFP continued to support Ebola preparedness activities in Burundi through Logistic support in the event of Ebola outbreak.

WFP installed six additional screening/isolation containers and tents. With these infrastructures, the necessary facilities are now in place as was requested by the Government and WHO. The infrastructures will soon be handed over to the Government.