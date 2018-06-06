WFP Burundi Country Brief, April 2018

Operational Updates

• Voluntary repatriation: In April, WFP assisted 2,800 Burundians refugees who were voluntarily returning to their zones of origin from Tanzania.

• The Tripartite (Burundi/Tanzania/UNHCR) Commission for the voluntary repatriation of Burundian refugees in Tanzania adopted an action plan in March 2018 for the voluntary repatriation of 72,000 Burundian refugees from Tanzania by December 2018. According to the plan, 2,000 refugees would be repatriated each week, starting on 5 April 2018. However, the expected number was not achieved as preparations for voluntary return were still ongoing in April. As of 30 April 2018, a total of 23,890 Burundians had returned home with the support of the humanitarian community since the launch of the operation in September 2017.

• Flooding and displacement: Approximately 59,000 people have been affected by heavy rains, which hit the country in April, causing destruction of homes, farms and other properties. A report of a joint rapid assessment conducted by WFP, IOM, OCHA and Burundi Red Cross (CRB) in Bujumbura indicates that flood affected households are hosted in five sites (Hotel Tuyamahoro,

Maison des soeurs, Salle la Difference, Terrain Manwangari and Sabe), and need urgent humanitarian assistance. WFP requires additional resources to be able to assist the affected people.

• FEWSNET projections indicate that the heavy rains which started in March, causing severe flooding in lowland areas, are likely to lead to below-average bean production. However, total overall Season B production is still likely to be average. The most vulnerable poor households in the areas affected by flooding are likely to be in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) through September.