WFP Burundi 2020 Annual Country Report, Summary of Achievements

2020 Achievements in Numbers

Throughout 2020, WFP assisted 1.08 million vulnerable people throughout Burundi, with 24,858 mt of food and over USD 1 million distributed through cash-based transfers. People were assisted through various programmes including food assistance provision to: refugees hosted in Burundi, Burundian returnees, IDPs (Internally Displaced People), food-insecure people affected by shocks, school children in food-insecure areas, children and pregnant lactating women at risk of falling into malnutrition and, moderately malnourished children and pregnant and lactating women.