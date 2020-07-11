Burundi + 5 more
Voluntary Repatriation of Burundian Refugees, Update as of 30 June 2020
Attachments
UNHCR and partners began to assist the voluntary repatriation of Burundian refugees in September 2017 as a durable solution for those refugees who their intention to return home. The vast majority of returns have been from Tanzania, with smaller numbers assisted to return from Kenya and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Almost all returns from Rwanda and Uganda have so far been self-organized.