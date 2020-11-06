Voluntary Repatriation and Reintegration of Burundian Refugees Plan 2020

Funding Required $23,000,000

Target Beneficiaries 111,500

IOM Vision

IOM, in coordination with key stakeholders and partners, aims to provide safe, voluntary and dignified repatriation and reintegration support to Burundian returnees from the United Republic of Tanzania and the Republic of Rwanda.

Context Analysis

As of 30 September 2020, the United Republic of Tanzania hosted 155,667 Burundian refugees who arrived in the country in several waves since 2015 and as of 31 July 2020, the Republic of Rwanda hosts 71,973. Combined these two countries host 70 percent of all Burundian refugees in the Great Lakes region (UNHCR).

Since 2017, with the situation in Burundi seemingly stabilizing, the trend began to reverse and since then, the governments of Burundi, the United Republic of Tanzania, the Republic of Rwanda, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees have engaged in tripartite agreements on the Voluntary Repatriation of Burundian Refugees back home. The number of Burundian refugees seeking voluntary repatriation assistance to their country of