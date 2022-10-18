The USA Embassy and UNICEF support children suffering from severe acute malnutrition in Burundi

By Odette Kwizera

With funding from USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, the Ministry of Public Health and the Fight against AIDS, supported by UNICEF, is implementing a nationwide programme to treat severe acute malnutrition in children under the age of five

On this beautiful morning of 27 September 2022, dozens of mothers, holding their children in their hands, are already settled in the Karuzi health centre. Their children, aged between 6 and 59 months, are benefiting from the "Programme for the management of severe acute malnutrition in children under five in Burundi". Through this programme, funded by USAID's Office of Humanitarian Assistance, UNICEF supports community-based management of acute malnutrition interventions in 746 health facilities in Burundi's 18 provinces, with a focus on providing quality care and treatment to children suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

To learn about the process of caring for these children, suffering from severe acute malnutrition, a delegation led by the United States Ambassador to Burundi, Melanie H. Higgins, the Deputy Representative of UNICEF in Burundi, Nathalie Meyer, visited Karuzi. The delegation visited, respectively, the pharmacy of the Buhiga health district where the Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) is stocked and the outpatient treatment department of the Buhiga Health Centre where children are treated and monitored. It was also an opportunity for the delegation to meet and exchange with beneficiaries and health care providers. '' When I first brought my child here, two months ago, he was very thin. He didn't like to play and didn't speak. When we started giving him plumpy nut, he started to recover. I am happy to see his health improving," says Cimpaye Elvanie, mother of a 3-year-old child, a beneficiary of the programme.

According to Ambassador Melanie H. Higgins, the United States provides around 90 million dollars each year to fund assistance programmes in Burundi, particularly in the health sector, with a special focus on the fight against AIDS, malaria, maternal health and nutrition. ''UNICEF is one of our privileged partners," said Ambassador Melanie H. Higgins.

The deputy representative of UNICEF in Burundi, Nathalie Meyer, drew attention to the fact that each year in Burundi, about 60,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition must be treated; the prevalence of global acute malnutrition, she deplored, is close to the alert threshold of 5% set by the WHO. ''*It is always a challenge to have partners'', *she added, before thanking the United States for its support in the fight against malnutrition in Burundi. Nathalie Meyer also warned that the prevalence of chronic malnutrition in children under five years of age has increased in the last few months of 2022. The province of Karuzi is particularly affected, with figures approaching 60%. '' These statistics are worrying for the province, because this situation affects the development of early childhood'', said Nathalie Meyer.