UNICEF Burundi Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4 - Reporting Period: 01 January to 31 December 2019

Highlights

The year 2019 was particularly marked by health epidemics, with two cholera outbreaks declared, worrying peaks of malaria throughout the year, alarming measles cases reported since November and continuous efforts to prevent and prepare a spillover of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

UNICEF and its partners have been present on various fronts all along the year to provide an adequate multi sector response to the needs of children and families at-risk and affected by epidemics and natural disasters and those on the move.

32,745 children with severe acute malnutrition have been admitted and treated in health facilities supported by UNICEF.

A total of 1,558,273 people, more than half children, were reached with direct key life-saving messages on Ebola.

At the end of 2019, UNICEF has mobilized 96 per cent of the 2019 Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) funding to respond to the most essential needs of children and women in Burundi.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF appealed for US$ 10M to sustain the provision of life-saving services for women and children in Burundi. In 2019, the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), UK Department for International Development (DFID), US Agency for International Development (USAID), European Commission Humanitarian Aid (ECHO), National Committees for UNICEF (France, Germany, US, UK, Australia), the Governments of Belgium and Korea and CERF have generously contributed to UNICEF Burundi’s humanitarian response. UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions received.

Despite the fact that the Office was able to mobilize 96 per cent funding against the HAC 2019 target, the analysis per sector shows a funding gap of 20 per cent. This is due to the fact that the funding needs for Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) preparedness were greater than originally planned and the office was successful in mobilizing funds to this effect while funding for other emergencies was more challenging.

Education and Health are the sectors most affected by this lack of funds, which has resulted in the need to reallocate from regular resources to procure the most urgent emergency supplies, including donations of medical inputs, particularly to respond to measles cases. At least US$ 500,000 is urgently needed to procure vaccines and essential medicines for the contingency plan.