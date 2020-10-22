UNICEF Burundi Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3 - Reporting Period: 01 January to 30 September 2020

Highlights

• The epidemiological situation in Burundi remains a focus in 2020 with episodes of cholera, a relatively high incidence of malaria, measles cases and the COVID-19 pandemic. On September 29th, Burundi reported 508 cases of COVID-19 (including 1 death).

• The consequences of the floods in the first half of the year continue to be felt by those displaced who have lost their home and their livelihoods.

• UNICEF and its partners are providing a multidisciplinary response to the 25,000 people in temporary displacement sites and are supporting the Ministry of Health (MOH) in responding to health emergencies.

• More than 28,500 children received treatment for severe acute malnutrition, 60,000 people had improved access to clean water, 114,000 benefited from hygiene awareness and supplies, and more than 146,000 children were provided with critical protection services.

• As of the first quarter of 2020, UNICEF has mobilized 44 per cent of the 2020 Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) funding to address the most essential needs of children and women in Burundi. US$ 9 million is still needed to respond adequately to the situation of displaced persons, disaster victims, returnees and those affected and at risk of epidemics.

Situation in Numbers

976,170 children in need of humanitarian assistance

1.74 million people in need (HNO 2020)

136,610 Internally displaced people in 18 provinces (IOM DTM June 2020)

92,170 people repatriated from Tanzania,