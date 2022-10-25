UNICEF Burundi Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3, 1 July to 30 September

HIGHLIGHTS

• Due to heavy rains and flooding, over 1,000 HH have been displaced in the province of Cibitoke in September, UNICEF has supported the continuation of education through the provision of education materials.

• In response to the outbreak of Ebola Sudan strain in Uganda, UNICEF has reinforced its preparedness measures to support the MoH in the event of an outbreak.

• 13,970 children (7,759 girls and 6,213 boys) displaced in Bujumbura, Rumonge and Makamba provinces due to flooding benefited from psychosocial support through communitybased approaches and recreational activities.

• UNICEF facilitated the treatment of 11,737 children (6,159 girls and 5,578 boys) aged 6 to 59 months with severe acute malnutrition with a 92 per cent cure rate.

• UNICEF has mobilized 24 per cent of the 2022 Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal. A gap of 63 per cent remains, with priority needs in WASH and CP sectors.

FUNDING OVERVIEW AND PARTNERSHIPS

UNICEF’s appeal for Burundi stands at US$ 22 million to sustain the provision of life-saving services for women and children affected by a humanitarian crisis, for which only 24 per cent has been mobilised as of 30 September 2022. UNICEF was able to prepare for the seasonal floods, with thanks to the Global Thematic Humanitarian Funds received. These flexible funds have enabled UNICEF to provide Child Protection, Health and WASH services/interventions in displacement sites and strengthen community resilience through the establishment of solidarity groups (SGs). Funding received from ECHO continues to support the most vulnerable children, particularly returnees and displaced children, with access to birth registration, and improved learning environments. UNICEF has also received funds generously contributed by the Government of Japan to prevent and respond to the aftermath of natural disasters and mitigate the risk of epidemics, through the provision of WASH and Health services.

UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions received in early 2022.

However, humanitarian needs remain high in Burundi and the response to natural disasters remains largely underfunded. Considering the limited capacity of humanitarian actors to respond, coupled with increasing inflation and cost of living, small shocks are expected to have devastating effects on children and their families.

As such timely and flexible funding is urgently needed in order to respond, particularly in the domains of WASH, Health, Social Protection and Child Protection.