UNICEF Burundi Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2 - Reporting Period: 01 January to 30 June 2020

Highlights

In addition to the epidemiological situation in the country (epidemics of cholera, malaria, COVID-19), Burundi has been severely affected since the beginning of the year by floods causing displacement and damage.

Between mid-April and early May, in the Gatumba area alone, more than 45,000 people were affected by flooding caused by heavy rains, including 18,000 people displaced and resettled on dedicated sites.

UNICEF and its partners have continued to make significant efforts to meet the multidimensional needs of people affected by natural disasters, displacement and those affected and at risk of epidemics. More than 50,000 people were supported with WASH services including access to safe water, sanitation, hygiene items and key messages to address their most urgent needs.

On June 30th, Burundi reported 170 cases of COVID-19 (including 1 death) while efforts to prevent and control the virus have considerably been deployed by the Ministry of Health and its partners.

As of the first quarter of 2020, UNICEF has mobilized 33 per cent of the 2020 Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) funding to respond to the most essential needs of children and women in Burundi.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

During the first half of 2020, incidents related to natural disasters have multiplied in Burundi affecting more than 55,000 people who have seen their houses destroyed and/or severely damaged, their access to basic services limited and have lost all or part of their sources of income. While a steady decline was noted in 2019, the number of displaced persons in the country has increased again in 2020 reaching the number of 135,058 in April 2020. Meeting the immediate needs of those affected remains a major challenge for the humanitarian community in Burundi because of limited resources and weak contingency capacities.

The response to epidemics is still under way to prevent and control cholera, malaria, COVID-19 and Ebola preparedness and prevention actions have continued mainly during the first quarter. UNICEF and its partners have and continue to work in a multidisciplinary manner to ensure a holistic response to the most vulnerable and those at risk.

The election campaigns that started in March and the elections held in May 2020 took place in a relatively calm context.

On March 31st, Burundi reported its first two cases of COVID-19. As of 30 June, 170 cases have been confirmed as well as 1 death. The Ministry of Health and its partners, including UNICEF, have developed a response plan and have taken over the existing coordination forums set up in the framework of the Ebola preparedness.