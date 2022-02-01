UNICEF Burundi Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2: 1 January to 31 December 2021

Highlights

Nearly 70,000 people in Burundi have been severely affected by torrential rains, strong winds and floods that caused displacement and damage since the beginning of the year. Flooding is mainly caused by the rising water level of Lake Tanganyika and the overflow of adjacent rivers.

UNICEF and partners have continued to make significant efforts to meet multidimensional needs – 541,648 children accessing learning; 286,547 persons from host communities and displaced children benefiting from psychosocial support; 248,529 persons were provided with safe drinking water through water-trucking and household water treatment.

1,108 schools were provided with sustainable hand-washing facilities, with technical support from the WASH section, improving the hygiene conditions for 851,866 students. Additionally, 16 new classrooms were built and equipped, and 9 others were equipped with desks.

52,011 under 5 children were admitted into SAM treatment out of the 58,898 targeted (88%) in the Humanitarian Response Plan and Humanitarian Action for Children.