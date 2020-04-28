UNICEF Burundi Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1 - Reporting Period: 01 January to 31 March 2020

Highlights

• Since the beginning of the year, Burundi has experienced a new outbreak of cholera, high numbers of cases of malaria and measles as well as episodes of heavy rains and violent winds causing significant human and material damages.

• UNICEF and its partners have continued to make significant efforts to meet the multidimensional needs of people affected by natural disasters, displacement and those affected and at risk of epidemics.

• 38,820 persons in cholera hotspots and Ebola high-risk areas were reached with key messages on hygiene practices. Emergency kits for cholera and measles care management have been made available to the Ministry of Health and partners to respond to the high numbers of cases.

• On March 31st, Burundi reported its first two cases of COVID-19. A National contingency plan has been developed by the Ministry of Health (MoH) and its partners.

• As of the first quarter of 2020, UNICEF has mobilized 28 per cent of the 2020 Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) funding to respond to the most essential needs of children and women in Burundi.