UNICEF Burundi Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1: January to June 2021

Highlights

• Burundi has been severely affected since the beginning of the year by rains and floods causing displacement and damage. These events are mainly caused by the rising water level of Lake Tanganyika and the overflow of adjacent rivers. Nearly 70,000 people have been affected and it is feared that similar events will occur at the end of the dry season in September.

• An increase in COVID-19 cases has been observed since the beginning of 2021 bringing the overall positivity rate to 1.52% from 1% in 2020. Compared to the level of transmission within the region these rates remain surprisingly low. A 3rd wave of contamination, notably due to variants in Africa, remains a strong concern.

• UNICEF and its partners have continued to make significant efforts to meet the multidimensional needs of people affected by natural disasters, displacement and those affected and at risk of epidemics. 218,000 children were assessed for acute malnutrition through mass screening and 22,000 admitted for treatment for severe acute malnutrition. More than 120,000 people received WASH services and more than 100,000 children and caregivers were provided with mental health and psychosocial support.

• UNICEF has mobilized 47 per cent of the 2021 Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) funding.

Situation in Numbers

1.28 million children in need of humanitarian assistance

2.3 million people in need (OCHA, March 2021)

109,169 Internally displaced people (IDPs) (IOM, March 2021)

280,533 # of pending and registered Burundian refugees (UNHCR, June 2021)