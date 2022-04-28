UNICEF Burundi Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1: 1 January to 31 March 2022

Highlights

• Burundi experienced climate-change related disasters; hydric deficit in Kirundo and floods in Bubanza, Bujumbura Rural, Cibitoke, Makamba Nyanza-Lac and Rumonge provinces, affecting over 10,000 people, damaging 56 classrooms and most of the food crops.

• In response to nine suspected cholera cases during the reporting period,

UNICEF reinforced its contingency stocks to respond to the risk of additional cases, contributed to the elaboration of the National Cholera Elimination Strategic Plan and provided key hygiene messages to over 404,454 persons at risk.

• UNICEF supported a nationwide mass immunization campaign against measles resulting in the immunization of 1,543,559 (81.2 per cent) children aged 6 to 59 months.

• Since the beginning of the year, over 52,495 children and caregivers accessed mental health and psychosocial support to cope with shocks including climate-change related natural disasters, internal displacement and repatriation.

• UNICEF facilitated the treatment of 12,824 children aged 6 to 59 months with severe acute malnutrition with an 88.1 per cent cure rate.

• UNICEF has mobilized 3,5 per cent of the 2022 Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal.