Burundi + 4 more

UNHCR Burundi Factsheet - May 2022

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

In 2021, UNHCR facilitated the return of over 65,000 Burundian refugees from Tanzania, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Uganda and other countries. A total of 192,000 were repatriated since 2017.

Burundi continues to host over 85,000 refugees and asylum seekers, predominantly from the DRC, many of whom are in a protracted displacement situation, and with limited durable solutions prospects.

The Joint Refugee, Returnee and Reintegration Plan (JRRRP)- a resource mobilization and coordination framework co-led by the Government of Burundi, UNHCR and UNDP to sustainably reintegrate refugee returnees, required $104 million in 2021 but was only 21% funded.

Related Content