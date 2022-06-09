UNHCR Burundi Factsheet - May 2022

In 2021, UNHCR facilitated the return of over 65,000 Burundian refugees from Tanzania, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Uganda and other countries. A total of 192,000 were repatriated since 2017.

Burundi continues to host over 85,000 refugees and asylum seekers, predominantly from the DRC, many of whom are in a protracted displacement situation, and with limited durable solutions prospects.

The Joint Refugee, Returnee and Reintegration Plan (JRRRP)- a resource mobilization and coordination framework co-led by the Government of Burundi, UNHCR and UNDP to sustainably reintegrate refugee returnees, required $104 million in 2021 but was only 21% funded.