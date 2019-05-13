UNHCR Burundi briefing note (May 2019)

Operational Environment

UNHCR operates in a context with an ongoing challenging political, socio-economic and humanitarian environment which since 2015 exacerbates the vulnerability of the Burundian population. New displacement waves due to the political situation and the serious limitations on fundamental freedoms, dire socio-economic conditions and/or new threats to livelihoods including climatic hazards are likely to occur. Moreover, refugee returns continue against a backdrop of challenging general living conditions in the country.

Despite the economic hardship, the GoB maintains its open door policy and provides protection to refugees and asylum seekers, mainly arriving from the DRC. However, effective access for UNHCR’s PoCs to basic social services such as health and education, as well as to the labor market remain very limited across Burundi.

UNHCR will reinforce its advocacy with governmental and UN partners in Burundi to better include not only the refugee population but also Burundian returnees into initiatives/activities aimed at enhancing their resilience capacity. UNHCR will also build on the existing coordination mechanisms with its implementing partners on the ground to reinforce advocacy for a stronger nexus between humanitarian and development aid.

Although Burundi is not amongst the CRRF pilot countries, UNHCR Burundi Operation works in the framework of the Regional Refugee Response Plans (RRRPs), Burundi and DRC situations.

Priorities

UNHCR’s priorities are (i) to provide protection and assistance to its population of concern which includes durable solutions to the refugee population in the five camps across the country, (ii) to continue a smooth Voluntary Repatriation Operation of Burundian returnees, (iii) to accompany Burundi in accessing the 2 Conventions of 1954 related to the to the status of stateless persons and the one of 1961 on the reduction of statelessness cases.

The Operation will focus its strategy on (i) the preservation of the civilian and humanitarian character of asylum, (ii) the respect for the principle of non-refoulement; (iii) the delivery of protection and the provision of assistance (essential basic services) to refugees and asylum seekers, both in camps and urban areas of Burundi; (iv) the inclusion of returnees into sustainable reintegration initiatives and the advocacy for the accession of Burundi to the 2 Conventions on statelessness (v).

Key objectives for UNHCR in 2019 are:

(a) International protection and assistance to more than 90,000 refugees and asylum seekers, mainly from the DRC in five refugee camps and in urban communities;

(b) International protection and assistance to more than 974 Omani nationals at risk of statelessness,

(c) Voluntary Repatriation of up to 116,000 Burundian refugees in the region and reintegration support,

e) Protection and assistance of approximately 32,115 internally displaced persons.