Sweden supports UNICEF emergency response in Burundi

The funding will help UNICEF address natural disasters and outbreaks

Bujumbura, 31 March 2021 (UNICEF) - The Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) commits additional SEK 10 million (US$1.2 million) to support UNICEF humanitarian action in Burundi.

Across the country, the UN and partners estimate that 2.3 million people, including 1.28 million children, will require humanitarian assistance in 2021. Early this year, UNICEF appealed for $27 million to support its work for children in humanitarian crises in Burundi.

“UNICEF is determined to reach children and families in Burundi affected by natural hazards, disease outbreaks, malnutrition and population movement with life-saving services. We are profoundly grateful that Sweden has once again committed to the children of Burundi, with an increase of 56 % from last year’s contribution” stated John Agbor, UNICEF Representative in Burundi.

“In a country facing multiple small-scale emergencies, flexible funding will allow us to accelerate our response and to bridge humanitarian action and development work” *says John Agbor.*

UNICEF will strengthen the linkages between humanitarian action and development programmes in Burundi and reinforce the resilience of systems and communities. This will include expanding disaster risk reduction and emergency preparedness interventions and establishing medium- and long-term solutions while continuing to respond to immediate humanitarian needs.

In 2020, SIDA’s financial support has helped UNICEF to respond in a timely manner to natural disaster- related emergencies, including the heavy floods that occurred in April 2020 displacing thousands of households in Gatumba (Bujumbura Province), as well as to health emergencies, such as cholera, and malaria.

Through this funding, UNICEF supported Child Protection activities, contributing to the establishment of 25 villages savings and loan groups in Buterere, Bujumbura Mairie. Members of these groups identified and supported 1,750 children at risk (835 girls) to remain in or re-join schooling and access other basic services.

“We count on our donors to help us respond to all emergencies affecting children and improve both their daily lives and their future. Every support makes a huge difference for the children in Burundi!” John Agbor concludes.

