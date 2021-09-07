Suivi des visites au Burundi, au Royaume-Uni de Grande-Bretagne et d’Irlande du Nord et à Sri Lanka – Rapport du Rapporteur spécial sur la promotion de la vérité, de la justice, de la réparation et des garanties de non-répétition, (A/HRC/48/60/Add.2)

Conseil des droits de l’homme

Quarante-huitième session

13 septembre-1er octobre 2021

Point 3 de l’ordre du jour

Promotion et protection de tous les droits de l’homme,

civils, politiques, économiques, sociaux et culturels,

y compris le droit au développement

Résumé

Le Rapporteur spécial sur la promotion de la vérité, de la justice, de la réparation et des garanties de non-répétition, Fabián Salvioli, soumet le présent rapport dans le cadre du suivi des visites officielles effectuées par son prédécesseur au Burundi (2014), au Royaume-Uni de Grande-Bretagne et d’Irlande du Nord (2015 et 2016) et à Sri Lanka (2017).

Dans ce rapport, le Rapporteur spécial évalue l’état de la mise en œuvre des recommandations contenues dans les rapports de visite des pays et examine l’évolution de la situation dans ce domaine depuis les visites. Cette évaluation est censée aider les États, la société civile et les autres parties prenantes importantes à faire le point sur les progrès réalisés et sur les domaines qui nécessitent une action supplémentaire.

I. Introduction

Pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 36/7, the Special Rapporteur on the promotion of justice, reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence, Fabián Salvioli, submits the present report in follow-up to the official visits undertaken by his predecessor, Pablo de Greiff, to Burundi (2014), the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (2015 and 2016) and Sri Lanka (2017). In the report, the Special Rapporteur provides an assessment of the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the reports on those visits and considers related developments that have taken place since the visits.

To gather input for the report, in December 2020 the Special Rapporteur sent questionnaires to the States concerned and other relevant actors, including United Nations entities and national human rights institutions. He also issued an open call for submissions, requesting input from civil society and other interested actors. Official replies were received from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and 14 civil society and national human rights institutions. These submissions, together with information provided by United Nations bodies and civil society, as well as desk-based research, form the basis for the present report.