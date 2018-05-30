Shelter/NFI Site Report: Flood Emergency in Burundi, May 2018

NEEDS ASSESSMENT

On 27 April, IOM, the UN Migration Agency’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) team raised an alarm about flash floods in Bujumbura Rural region of Gatumba following heavy rainfall in the area. Gatumba region is prone to flooding mainly due to overflows from River Rusizi.

Data obtained by the DTM in April 2018 provides the total number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) present throughout Burundi’s 18 provinces, the number of emergency related displacements occurring during the month and the reasons for displacement. These figures exclude the more than 75,000 people affected by emergency events since January 2018.

NFI/Shelter Sector Response

NFI

From January to March 2018, the NFI/shelter sector Group has been working to strengthen its capacity to respond to emergencies within the first 72 hours of their occurrence. The NFI/shelter sector’s stock of supplies increased to 383 complete NFI kits and 227 non-complete NFI kits. These kits were donated by Care International, World Vision International and IOM. However, there remains a lack of mosquito nets, blankets, plastic mats and kitchen sets.

During the last week of April, the flooding caused by rain in all the lakeside areas reached the level of an emergency.

After holding several meetings, the NFI/shelter sector in Burundi, composed of 11 local and international NGOs, 2 UN Agencies and the Government, responded to the emergency during the first week of May. The response included the provision of 383 Non-Food Item (NFI) kits in Buterere to families that had completely lost their houses to the flood waters.

UNHCR—through its implementing partner International Rescue Committee—donated 50 family tents, 200 blankets, 100 jerry cans, 50 kitchen sets, 200 plastic mats and 100 mosquito nets, helping to complete another 27 NFI kits to the NFI/shelter sector.

For appropriate response to the emergency in Gatumba, while at the same time abiding by the minimum humanitarian standards, the NFI/shelter sector must complete the 227 NFI kits currently stocked in IOM warehouses in Bujumbura. Of these, 27 have already been completed, thanks to the donation from UNHCR.

At the National Platform meeting held on 18 May partners were requested for assistance in filling the remaining 200 NFI kits. The Burundi Red Cross and the Health Sector, led by the UN World Health Organization, committed to donate 600 mosquito nets, 600 plastic mats, 400 blankets and 178 kitchen sets to the sector.

On 24 May, the Red Cross and IOM will distribute the 227 NFI kits in the northern areas of Gatumba. The NFI/shelter sector might not be able to respond to future emergencies as it will have depleted its stock after this distribution.

Shelter

UNHCR, through its implementing partner, IRC, donated 50 family tents. These will be distributed to the most vulnerable households in the southern areas of Gatumba on 27 May

IOM Response

NFI

In addition to the 383 NFI kits provided by the NFI/shelter sector, IOM is committing 278 complete NFI kits from its stock to be distributed in the southern areas of Gatumba and Kynynya II.

IOM will follow its internal Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), which requires a verified beneficiary list and a needs assessment, carried out by the Red Cross and the Inter-sector, led by OCHA. On the week of 21 May, IOM, will, in collaboration with the Organization for the Prevention and Intervention against Risks and Contingencies (OPIRCo), Civil Protection, local authorities and the Burundi Red Cross for, identify the most vulnerable households that fulfill the minimum IOM shelter assistance criteria.

Shelter

IOM has a stock of Emergency Shelters to assist the most vulnerable people affected by natural or man-made disasters. These shelters will be distributed and built following IOM’s emergency strategy and SOP, with the collaboration of OPIRCo and the Burundi Red Cross, over the course of 15 days, starting from 24 May. The beneficiaries of this assistance will be the households with land titles who lived in those houses destroyed and who are considered extremely vulnerable. For this, IOM is committing 200 Emergency Shelters.