Shelter Sector Burundi Factsheet - Rainy Season October 2018 to January 2019 - Site report January 2019

Highlights

More than 8,000 people affected by floods, landslides and intense winds during the first rainy season. Nine (9) dead and thirty (30) wounded.

Cholera outbreaks recorded in flooded urban areas in Rumonge and Bujumbura provinces.

Urgent need for shelter repair/non-food item (NFI)/hygiene kits, rental assistance in cash and latrine rehabilitation identified in multi-sector evaluation.

Durable shelter solutions, seeds and agricultural support needed in the long-term, as well as a Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) strategy for urban areas facing recurrent flooding.

Context

The IOM's Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM)* team is monitoring the rainy season thanks to the Emergency Tracking Tool, sharing the data with the Shelter Sector partners to coordinate the different responses as needed, including evaluations.

*http://displacementiom.int/burundi/