01 Feb 2019

Shelter Sector Burundi Factsheet - Rainy Season October 2018 to January 2019 - Site report January 2019

from International Organization for Migration, Shelter Cluster
Highlights

  • More than 8,000 people affected by floods, landslides and intense winds during the first rainy season. Nine (9) dead and thirty (30) wounded.

  • Cholera outbreaks recorded in flooded urban areas in Rumonge and Bujumbura provinces.

  • Urgent need for shelter repair/non-food item (NFI)/hygiene kits, rental assistance in cash and latrine rehabilitation identified in multi-sector evaluation.

  • Durable shelter solutions, seeds and agricultural support needed in the long-term, as well as a Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) strategy for urban areas facing recurrent flooding.

Context

The IOM's Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM)* team is monitoring the rainy season thanks to the Emergency Tracking Tool, sharing the data with the Shelter Sector partners to coordinate the different responses as needed, including evaluations.

*http://displacementiom.int/burundi/

