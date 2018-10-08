Shelter Cluster Burundi Factsheet: Flood Emergency April and May 2018, Site report August 2018
Highlights
Since January 2018, more than 75,000 people were affected by natural events: mostly floods, landslides and intense winds, due to the rainy season. The most affected areas are Ngozi and Rutana due to field destruction.
The most urgent needs detected during the multi-sector evaluations were: emergency shelters and rental support, non-food item (NFI) kits, WASH and food.
Long-term needs detected: durable shelter solutions, seeds and agricultural support. A Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) strategy is highly recommended for the main flooded areas