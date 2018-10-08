Shelter Cluste Burundi Factsheet: Shelter and NFI Response 2018, Mid-year Report: January to June 2018
Highlights
7,275 people were assisted during the flood emergency response in April and May in Makamba, Bujumbura Mairie and Rural, led by the Sector.
5,022 IDPs were relocated in Rumonge and Bujumbura Rural after the decommissioning of the four IDP sites.
48,930 returnees from Tanzania under the VolRep received a NFI kit. Sector warehouse in Bujumbura consolidated for emergency response.
Challenges
Lack of funding for emergency response
After the flood emergency response of April/May, the sector warehouse was emptied. NFI kits and Emergency
Shelters must be refilled before next rainy season.
Difficult access to affected areas due to road conditions
HLP challenges. Returnees unable to provide documentation.
Sector strategy and objectives
Provide a dignified and coordinated emergency non-food items kits assistance to internally displaced persons, people affected by natural hazards, vulnerable communities, refugees and returnees.
Provide life-saving shelter assistance to households affected by natural hazards with emergency and semi-permanent shelter kits in a dignified and safe manner, supporting them during shelter construction activities.
Update the sector contingency plan.
Ensure comprehensive humanitarian assistance to IDP sites according to humanitarian standards, promoting access of displaced persons to durable solutions.