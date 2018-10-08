08 Oct 2018

Shelter Cluste Burundi Factsheet: Flood Emergency April and May 2018, Site report August 2018

Report
from International Organization for Migration, Shelter Cluster
Published on 31 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.14 MB)

Highlights

  1. Since January 2018, more than 75,000 people were affected by natural events: mostly floods, landslides and intense winds, due to the rainy season. The most affected areas are Ngozi and Rutana due to field destruction.

  2. The most urgent needs detected during the multi-sector evaluations were: emergency shelters and rental support, non-food item (NFI) kits, WASH and food.

  3. Long-term needs detected: durable shelter solutions, seeds and agricultural support. A Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) strategy is highly recommended for the main flooded areas

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.