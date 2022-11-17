Republic of Burundi: Operation Overview - 31 October 2022

TOTAL POPULATION (thousand) 377.1

83.8 refugees in camps and urban areas

3.6 asylum seekers

206.1 assisted returnees

83.5 internally displaced persons

0.7 persons at risk of statelessness

Statistics as of 31 October 2022 or lastest available

OPERATION OVERVIEW

While the number of people for whom UNHCR has been entrusted with a responsibility by the international community to protect and assist in Burundi continues to increase, the UN Refugee Agency continues to face an unprecedented funding gap. As of 31 October 2022, there were 377,700 persons in need of life-saving aid, while the funding levels stood at only 33%.