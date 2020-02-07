Republic of Burundi - Malaria Response Situation Report #24, February 6, 2020

SITUATION UPDATE

The February 2 bulletin from the World Health Organization (WHO) Africa reports a cumulative total of 8, 892,300 malaria cases and 3,294 deaths between January 1 and December 29, 2019. This reflects an 88% increase in the number of cases and a 62% increase in the number of deaths compared with 2018. As the total population was estimated to be 11,179,000 in 2015, this means that as many as 80% of Burundi’s population experienced an episode of malaria during the year of 2019.

According to the weekly epidemic report shared by the Ministry of Health (MoH), the incidence of new malaria cases decreased during the month of January 2020 compared with December 2019, as the average weekly caseload dropped from 150,000 to 129,130. Despite this decrease—which is mainly attributed to the recent distribution of insecticide-treated nets (ITNS) and the accompanying sensitization campaigns completed in the four provinces covered by International Medical Corps’ program—the majority of health districts are still above the alert line, which includes all priority districts including the four provinces supported by International Medical Corps. During the first three weeks of January, 164 deaths were reported, with the four provinces supported by International Medical Corps accounting for 54 (33%) of those.

Had the recent distribution of almost 6.9 million ITNs in all 47 districts, with the support of USAID and The Global Fund, been accompanied by awareness-raising and educational activities countrywide, its effectiveness would have been increased. However, during a health cluster meeting under the coordination of the WHO, it was reported that many ITNs distributed are being sold in markets all over the country, particularly in rural areas where they’re used for fishing. The same situation occurred in 2017, when mass distribution of ITNs was carried out without appropriate accompanying education and sensitization activities. If consistent education for behavior change is not carried out this time, the current trend of improvement in malaria incidence is expected to reverse in the coming months.

According to the WHO, the major drivers of the malaria epidemic in Burundi include the lack of preventive measures, low population immunity, climate change, and the vector’s behavior and ecology (increased mosquito density and feeding habits—biting both indoors and outdoors, and higher aggressiveness). The limited effectiveness of the first line treatment of malaria in Burundi, comprising a combination of Artesunate and Amodiaquine (ASAQ), has been identified to be another contributing factor to the increased morbidity.

Malaria continues to be one of the leading causes of mortality in Burundi.

The impact of the epidemic goes beyond its direct morbidity and mortality, as it is also associated with other conditions such as anemia, which especially affects children under five and pregnant women, causing low birth weight.

Recent changes in the malaria treatment protocols (April 2019)—which recommended substituting Arthemether-Lumefanthrine for ASQA, as well as an increase of early case management and community sensitization—have been identified as key elements in achieving reduction of the caseload in Burundi. As such, empowering community health workers (CHWs) with relevant knowledge and skills for home based case management is essential.

Other actions must also be considered as critical in malaria transmission:

protection against mosquito bites through the distribution of ITNs; awareness-raising and communication about behavior change;

and 3. vector control, through indoor residual spraying in zones with high malaria prevalence.

The impact of introducing the new malaria treatment protocol is limited, due to insufficient funding for comprehensive rollout. Training manuals need to be developed and disseminated; service providers at all levels need to be trained; procurement of drugs has to be sufficient for proper coverage; ITN distribution needs to be accompanied by massive sensitization and indoor residual spraying; and logistic support and human resources need to be made available for operating mobile clinics. As of January, the new malaria treatment protocol is implemented in only three provinces (Ruyigi, Kirundo, Muyinga), prioritized for their high malaria caseload.