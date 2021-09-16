Report of the Commission of Inquiry on Burundi (A/HRC/48/68)

Human Rights Council

Forty-eighth session

13 September–1 October 2021

Agenda item 4

Human rights situations that require the Council’s attention

Summary

Since President Ndayishimiye took power, the democratic space has remained closed and tolerance for criticism remains limited, but the dynamics of relations between Burundi and the international community have changed. Notwithstanding a few isolated symbolic gestures in the area of human rights, no structural reform has been undertaken to durably improve the situation. Serious human rights violations have continued to be committed by State officials and members of the Imbonerakure with the acquiescence of the authorities or even at their instigation. The rule of law continues to be progressively eroded and the risk factors for a deterioration in the human rights situation, though improved in some cases, remain present overall.