Report of the Commission of Inquiry on Burundi (A/HRC/45/32)

Human Rights Council

Forty-fifth session

14 September–2 October 2020

Agenda item 4 Human rights situations that require the Council’s attention

Summary

Numerous serious human rights violations have been documented since May 2019 in connection with the 2020 elections. The perpetrators were seeking to deprive the main opposition party of any chance of winning the election. These violations were mainly committed by members of the Imbonerakure youth league of the ruling party and by local officials who continue to enjoy nearly total impunity. Officers of the National Intelligence Service and the police often participated in or supported such violations or, in the case of the police, sometimes stood by and allowed the perpetrators to act. The judiciary has also taken part in this repression.

The survey on the economic underpinnings of the State has shown that corruption and illicit financial flows have a negative impact on the enjoyment of human rights in Burundi. Aside from the political transition currently under way, most risk factors still remain, and farreaching reforms are required to improve the situation in the medium and long term.