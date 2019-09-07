07 Sep 2019

Report of the Commission of Inquiry on Burundi (A/HRC/42/49)

Report
from UN Human Rights Council
Published on 06 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (6.57 MB)

Summary

Serious human rights violations have continued to be committed in Burundi since May 2018, in a general climate of impunity. Some of these violations constitute international crimes. Members of the youth league of the ruling party, the Imbonerakure, are the main perpetrators. Officers of the National Intelligence Service and the police, along with local administrative officials, are also frequently identified as perpetrators of such violations.

Burundi has been experiencing a political and economic crisis for more than four years. The human rights violations are essentially political in nature, and the suppression of civil liberties is intensifying in the run-up to the 2020 presidential and legislative elections.
In accordance with the principles of early warning and prevention, the Commission has identified several risk factors in the current environment. The evolving situation must be monitored with the greatest vigilance.

I. Introduction

A. Mandate

  1. The Commission of Inquiry on Burundi was created by Human Rights Council resolution 33/24, adopted on 30 September 2016, to conduct a thorough investigation into human rights violations and abuses committed in Burundi since April 2015, to determine whether any of them may constitute international crimes, to identify their alleged perpetrators and to formulate recommendations for ensuring that such perpetrators are held accountable for their acts. This mandate was extended for two additional one-year periods, by resolution 36/19, adopted on 29 September 2017, and by resolution 39/14, adopted on 28 September 2018.

  2. The membership of the Commission remains unchanged: Doudou Diène (Senegal), who has chaired the body since 1 February 2018; Lucy Asuagbor (Cameroon), a member since 5 March 2018; and Françoise Hampson (United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland), appointed on 22 November 2016.

  3. The Commission has looked into violations and abuses committed since May 2018,paying special attention to those related to the 2020 electoral process.2 Using objective indicators defined at the international level,3 it has sought to determine whether there are any risk factors pointing to a possible deterioration in the human rights situation. These efforts are in keeping with the principles of early warning and prevention4 and have provided valuable information on the current situation and potential developments.

  4. In 2019, the Commission presented two oral briefings to the Human Rights Council.
    The present report summarizes the final conclusions of its investigations, which will be detailed in a separate document.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.