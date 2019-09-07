Report of the Commission of Inquiry on Burundi (A/HRC/42/49)

Summary

Serious human rights violations have continued to be committed in Burundi since May 2018, in a general climate of impunity. Some of these violations constitute international crimes. Members of the youth league of the ruling party, the Imbonerakure, are the main perpetrators. Officers of the National Intelligence Service and the police, along with local administrative officials, are also frequently identified as perpetrators of such violations.

Burundi has been experiencing a political and economic crisis for more than four years. The human rights violations are essentially political in nature, and the suppression of civil liberties is intensifying in the run-up to the 2020 presidential and legislative elections.

In accordance with the principles of early warning and prevention, the Commission has identified several risk factors in the current environment. The evolving situation must be monitored with the greatest vigilance.

I. Introduction

A. Mandate