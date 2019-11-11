11 Nov 2019

Regional overview of the Burundian refugee population: 2019 Burundi Regional RRP as of 31 October 2019

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.81 MB)

The above total reflects the refugee population covered by the Burundi Regional Refugee Response Plan and includes Burundian refugees who fled since April 2015, as well as some 37,000 Burundian refugees who sought asylum in the region prior to April 2015. In addition to the population above, there are some 13,800 Burundian refugees and asylum seekers in Kenya, 7,800 in Mozambique, 8,300 in Malawi, 9,200 in South Africa and 6,000 in Zambia who are assisted within the respective country-level programmes. A further 42,200 Burundian refugees, who have lived for decades in Tanzania, no longer receive assistance and are not included in these figures

