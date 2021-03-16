Press release: IOM Organizes Workshop on Access to Land and Land Security in Burundi

Bujumbura, 16 March 2021 – In Burundi, land represents one of the major sources of income and livelihoods. Land access and land security are also important issues in the humanitarian assistance of returnees and internally displaced persons. To synergize efforts to improve land security in Burundi, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), in collaboration with the Government of Burundi, is organizing a two-day workshop on access to land and land security from 16 to 17 March 2021 at the Lake Tanganyika Club hotel.

"The Government of Burundi has made the issue of land tenure one of its priorities to promote sustainable economic development, land security, the return of returnees and reintegration." expressed the Minister of the Interior, Community Development and Public Security.

This workshop is organized within the framework of the cross-cutting project "Building Capacity for Immediate Reintegration of Burundian Returnees through Access to Housing, Land and Property, Shelter, Water and Sanitation Assistance", funded by the United States Government through its Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration and implemented by IOM. Throughout IOM's work at the community level over the past few years, the issue of land tenure has been regularly mentioned as complex, but also essential to strengthening rights, and reducing tensions and risks. This is evidenced by data showing that 70 per cent of disputes in court are land disputes and that 13 per cent of returnee households have difficulty accessing their land, while 94 per cent of these returnee households rely on agriculture as their livelihood.

Key actors in the field of land tenure in Burundi gathered for this workshop, including public, administrative and legal authorities, consultancy firms and academic experts as well as technical, humanitarian and financial partners. The main objectives of the workshop are to engage these actors in a national forum on land issues throughout the country, to establish a holistic inventory of the land access and land security situation, and to propose responses to the main challenges and current needs. A common strategic reflection could contribute to the efforts already in place. This workshop will also be an opportunity to develop priority areas for short, medium and long-term solutions, to optimize the Government's strategic national response alongside international standards and thus ensure that the Burundian population has access to land security.