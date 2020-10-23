Letter dated 15 October 2020 from the Secretary-General addressed to the President of the Security Council (S/2020/1020) [EN/AR]

I have the honour to refer to paragraph 11 of Security Council resolution 2320 (2016) on strengthening the partnership between the United Nations and the African Union in peace and security, in which the Council requested that I report to it following the completion of an assessment of United Nations-African Union cooperation and the structure and capacity of the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU) to meet the growing demands of the partnership.

An independent team leader, Said Djinnit, was selected to lead this assessment. He was supported by an interdepartmental team that included representatives from the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, the Department of Peace Operations, the Department of Operational Support, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Development Coordination Office. A wider consultative group in New York included the Department of Global Communications, the Department of Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance, the Office of CounterTerrorism, the Office of the Special Adviser on Africa, the United Nations Development Programme and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women).