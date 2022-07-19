Latrine accessibility, a dignity more than a comfort

The lack of toilets does not only pose health and environmental problems. It can also expose children to a range of dangers, including sexual abuse, when they have to walk away from facilities to relieve themselves.

Akeza Labelle Bella (intern)

Marie MBONIMPA, 62 years old, mother of 3 children , is living with her and 4 grandchildren in the camp of internally displaced people of Maramvya, to which victims of the floods of Gatumba fled due to the rise of the Lake Tanganyika 2 years ago.

Since that time, emergency latrines have been built with UNICEF support but have quickly deteriorated due to the emergency materials used in construction, which led to unacceptable hygiene condition in this camp, a difficult situation especially for women and girls.

In Burundi, the SMART report 2022 states that only 28% of people have access to basic sanitation, and 0.5% of people do not have latrines, which means that 71.5% have not adequate latrine unfortunately with only 86% of people do the hand washing practices. The consequences are unfortunate "Even if you eat well, if you don't have a toilet, there are consequences. Diseases were at our doorstep, except that the latrines were far away; We had 117 emergency latrines built by UNICEF, but they were destroyed by a heavy rain '', says Marie.

In the absence of toilets, people practice open defecation, and use inadequate latrines. This leads to exposure to bacteria and contamination of water in the household or other food and causing water-borne diseases such as diarrhea, cholera, and typhoid claim millions of lives each year.

But the lack of toilets does not only pose health and environmental problems. It can also expose children to a range of dangers, including sexual abuse, when they have to walk away from facilities to relieve themselves. Having adequate sanitation allows children, especially adolescent girls, to have access to decent sanitation facilities in their communities.

''The latrines were neither clean nor covered, which was a barrier for us women and our adolescent girls. Poor hygiene practices have a strong impact on our health due to infectious diseases. Even though there were separate latrines for men and women, for example the man could go to the women’s latrines because theirs were destroyed", explains Marie.

To address this public health issue, UNICEF with the support of the Swiss National Committee, in partnership with SACODE, has built semi-sustainable latrines that also contribute to the prevention of waterborne diseases in the area, through the rehabilitation of latrines and showers, sensitization on hygiene promotion, and disinfection around latrines and showers in the sites of Kinyinya II and Maramvya Sobel.

Especially in school area, young girls are the first victims of the lack of adequate latrines. Young adolescent girls are often embarrassed to go to the bathroom in front of their peers. By the time they begin menstruating, the embarrassment can be so great that some leave school and never return. In the schools near Maramvya Sobel camp, the number of pupils is very high compared to existing latrines.

UNICEF has built four blocks of five latrines each with eight hand-washing points in four schools in the Gatumba region, which serve children from flood-affected schools. The gender-segregated latrines benefit 3,127 school children, thanks to a contribution from the Swiss National Committee.

"In addition to having adequate and clean latrines, we have also regained our privacy thanks to UNICEF and its partners", conclude Marie.