Landslides in northwest Burundi kill at least 26 people

by Reuters Thursday, 5 December 2019 13:33 GMT

**E. Africa is experiencing unseasonably heavy rains because the Indian Ocean is warmer than usual, partly as result of a cyclical weather phenomenon and partly because oceans are warming

NAIROBI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Landslides in Burundi have killed at least 26 people and injured seven, while 10 more people remain missing, the Security Ministry said on Thursday.**

Read the story on Thomson Reuters Foundation