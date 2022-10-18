Kigobe Inclusive Education Reference Centre: a boon for students living with disabilities

By Odette Kwizera

Built and equipped with funds from UNICEF and the Global Partnership for Education, the Centre is unique in promoting inclusive education, welcoming children with disabilities

Kigobe-Bujumbura. It is 10 o'clock in the morning. At the Reference Centre for Inclusive Education (CREI), it is time for recess. Hundreds of schoolchildren invade the courtyard, shouting with joy. Nothing unusual, they are simply happy to take advantage of the few minutes that the break lasts to play.

The centre, built and equipped with funds from UNICEF and the Global Partnership for Education, for an amount of about 500,000 US dollars, has about 50 children with disabilities. For this reason, infrastructures accessible to children living with disabilities have been put in place so that each child can find his or her place.

Gabriella Bwegure, in her sixties, is visiting the school to see her grandson Iriho Emmanuel Kelvin, 12 years old, living with a physical disability in his left leg, who has just joined the centre. With enthusiasm, she tells us about the new life of her grandson, whom she has been raising for more than 8 years, following the death of his mother: ''Before coming to this school, Kelvin was studying at a school in Ngagara, Ward 7. He always came home in a bad mood, and I always had to beg him to return to school the next day. I realized that he had a lot of difficulty adapting to his school environment, which did not necessarily take his disability into account. For example, he told me how difficult it was for him to go to the toilet alone, because he had to squat down when he couldn't stand up," she recalls.

Gabriella remembers her grandson's reaction when he started attending the centre: "*He was over the moon! He certainly realized that there were more serious cases after all! But what he likes most is the way the teachers care for the well-being of all the children and leave no one out. He is now fulfilled'' *she said.