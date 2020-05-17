Joint Statement by the African Union Commission and the Secretariat of the United Nations on the elections in Burundi

The African Union Commission and the Secretariat of the United Nations have been following the unfolding of the electoral campaign in Burundi and remain concerned about reports of intimidation and violent clashes between supporters of opposing sides.

They call on Burundian authorities to provide a safe and secure environment which will allow Burundians to exercise their political and civil rights in tolerance, peace and mutual acceptance.

The two Organizations encourage all entities involved in organizing the 20 May 2020 elections, the defense and security forces and state-owned media to fully contribute to preserving a stable and peaceful environment, pre-requisite for free, inclusive, fair, transparent and credible elections in Burundi.

They urge all political actors to refrain from all acts of violence and hate speech, and resort to dialogue, to enable the holding of consensual and peaceful elections. They also encourage the Burundian authorities to ensure and facilitate the full participation of women during this electoral process.

In order to preserve peace, security and stability in Burundi, the two Organisations call on all political parties to strictly abide by the Code of Conduct they signed on 23 December 2019.

The African Union Commission and the Secretariat of the United Nations call upon the Burundian authorities to safeguard the health of its citizens by putting in place preventive measures against the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The African Union Commission and the Secretariat of the United Nations reiterate their support to the people and Government of Burundi in consolidating peace and building a prosperous future.