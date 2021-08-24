IOM Burundi: Transition & Recovery Department January 2020 - July 2021

As part of its global mandate on mobility and migration, IOM has developed institutional capacity in transition and recovery programming that uses development-principled approaches to comprehensively address root causes driving forced and irregular displacement.

This approach rests on three pillars; to foster local/national ownership, provide transitional solutions to reduce longerterm socio-economic, political, and environment impacts which inhibit return and reintegration, and build resilience.

IOM Burundi is building a locally-driven and contextualized portfolio of longer-term development-principled activities in parallel to humanitarian efforts to assist displaced populations. The Transition and Recovery Department (TRD) has implemented project activities designed to empower vulnerable populations, especially local communities that host larger numbers of Burundian returnees, mainly in border provinces. The TRD activities focus on stabilization and resilience; durable solutions and recovery; transition and peacebuilding (including security sector reform); and reducing disaster risk and environmental degradation.

Recognizing that preventing and addressing the root causes of forced migration is as pressing as immediate humanitarian support in resolving the negative effects of crises, IOM’s locally-driven and contextualized TRD portfolio often begin in parallel to humanitarian efforts to assist displaced populations. In this way, IOM seeks to empower affected populations to take ownership of efforts to address the conditions of their displacement, thereby restoring the population’s agency to make informed mobility decisions and reducing their vulnerability.