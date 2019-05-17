17 May 2019

IOM Burundi Newsletter March-April 2019

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Apr 2019
FROM THE CHIEF OF MISSION’S DESK

Welcome to the March-April 2019 edition of the IOM Burundi newsletter. This edition’s highlights include IOM’s efforts to strengthen public health emergency preparedness and response in Burundi and the DRC, the donation of IT equipment and solar power systems at border posts with Tanzania, reintegration and protection initiatives for returnees from Tanzania, the launch of “Rungika” remittance service and the construction of a playground for Congolese refugee children, among others.

Though Burundi’s last rainy season draws to a close, its effects continue to be felt by thousands of people whose homes were damaged or destroyed due to heavy winds, rain and landslides. IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) recorded 124,578 internally displaced persons in Burundi as of March 2019, 75% of whom were displaced due to natural disasters, and tracked 29 emergency events in March and April alone.

As part of an ongoing effort to strengthen collaboration in the domain of labour mobility, IOM Burundi and the Ministry of Public Services, Labour and Employment recently signed a cooperation agreement which outlines IOM’s engagement in programmes contributing to the management of labour mobility – both for Burundian nationals seeking work opportunities abroad and for migrant workers within Burundi. We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with the Ministry of Labour and look forward to continuing to provide support to migrant workers both in Burundi and abroad.

AJ Morgen, IOM Burundi Chief of Mission

