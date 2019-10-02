IOM Burundi Newsletter July-August 2019

FROM THE CHIEF OF MISSION’S DESK

Welcome to the July-August 2019 edition of the IOM Burundi newsletter. This edition’s highlights include recent project launches with the Governments of Japan and the Netherlands, support for Burundi’s Diaspora Week, NFI/ Shelter/ WASH assistance provided in Isale and Gatumba, resettlement and DTM updates, and activities carried out by the Psychosocial Support mobile team, among others.

Over the past two months, IOM has been working in close coordination with government counterparts, UN Agencies and stakeholders to combat the spread of Ebola virus disease (EVD). In July, the Ministry of Public Health and the Fight against AIDS (MSPLS) and IOM signed an agreement strengthening the future partnership and collaboration between these two entities.

During the Ebola Preparedness Strategic Oversight Group’s inaugural meeting in July, it was agreed with support from WHO that IOM will lead EVD cross-border coordination and implementation activities.

Together with the government and the humanitarian community, we will continue to strengthen preparedness efforts along all of Burundi’s borders and tirelessly work against the spread of Ebola.

AJ Morgen, IOM Burundi Chief of Mission