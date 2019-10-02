02 Oct 2019

IOM Burundi Newsletter July-August 2019

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.92 MB)

FROM THE CHIEF OF MISSION’S DESK

Welcome to the July-August 2019 edition of the IOM Burundi newsletter. This edition’s highlights include recent project launches with the Governments of Japan and the Netherlands, support for Burundi’s Diaspora Week, NFI/ Shelter/ WASH assistance provided in Isale and Gatumba, resettlement and DTM updates, and activities carried out by the Psychosocial Support mobile team, among others.

Over the past two months, IOM has been working in close coordination with government counterparts, UN Agencies and stakeholders to combat the spread of Ebola virus disease (EVD). In July, the Ministry of Public Health and the Fight against AIDS (MSPLS) and IOM signed an agreement strengthening the future partnership and collaboration between these two entities.
During the Ebola Preparedness Strategic Oversight Group’s inaugural meeting in July, it was agreed with support from WHO that IOM will lead EVD cross-border coordination and implementation activities.

Together with the government and the humanitarian community, we will continue to strengthen preparedness efforts along all of Burundi’s borders and tirelessly work against the spread of Ebola.

AJ Morgen, IOM Burundi Chief of Mission

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.