IOM Burundi Newsletter April - June 2020

SAFETY OF STAFF, BENEFICIARIES AND COMMUNITIES IN BURUNDI: A PRIORITY FOR IOM

In anticipation of the arrival of COVID-19 in Burundi, IOM staff at the MHD Clinic in Bujumbura were trained on the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), as recommended by the World Health Organization for all healthcare workers when handling any patient with respiratory symptoms. Despite the context created by the pandemic, IOM continues to provide treatment and follow-up to migrants with various medical conditions.

30 COMMUNITY HEALTH WORKERS TRAINED IN PSYCHOLOGICAL FIRST AID, ADAPTED TO COVID-19

The first week of May, IOM and the Ministry of Public Health and the Fight against AIDS trained 30 community health workers in Bujumbura in psychological first aid, adapted to COVID-19, thanks to the support of the European Union.

To date, more than 2,500 people have been sensitized on COVID-19 by focal points previously trained by IOM.

IOM SECURITY GUARDS TRAINED TO PREVENT COVID-19

In April, IOM conducted refresher training for security guards about COVID-19 prevention measures such as: hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and social distancing. Applying these steps daily and regularly is the key to staying healthy.

IOM AND UNICEF TRAIN HOTLINE OPERATORS ON COVID-19

During the month of April, IOM and UNICEF trained operators from Hotline 109 and 116, two of the main hotlines in Burundi, on COVID-19. This training, delivered thanks to support from UK Department for International Development (DFID), will help build their capacity to disseminate critical information, manage rumors and refer suspect cases.

DEVELOPMENT OF STANDARD OPERATING PROCEDURES ON COVID-19 AND EBOLA VIRUS DISEASE (EVD)

Late in April, IOM and the Ministry of Public Health and the Fight Against AIDS organized a workshop in Ngozi to develop Standard Operating Procedures on the detection, notification and management of diseases of epidemic potential, including COVID-19 and EVD suspect cases, for land, maritime, and airport Points of Entry to strengthen the link between immigration and infectious disease control. With the participation of 32 representatives from various ministries and health officials from Ngozi, the Standard Operating Procedures were successfully drafted. This workshop was made possible with the support of UK Department for International Development (DFID).

IOM BURUNDI SUPPORTS NATIONAL EFFORTS TO PREVENT AND RESPOND TO COVID-19

In May 2020, IOM donated equipment to the Burundi’s Ministry of Health to strengthen the response to COVID-19. The equipment was initially intended for health facilities at certain PoEs in Bubanza, Bujumbura Rural, Cibitoke and Rumonge provinces, but following the COVID-19 emergency, were redirected to the Prince Louis Rwagasore Clinic in Bujumbura Mairie where a COVID-19 Treatment Center has been made available. The equipment donated includes a vehicle, 6 motorcycles, 24 beds, IT and office equipment. This donation of equipment will help strengthen the operational capacity of the Prince Louis Rwagasore Clinic to treat and protect suspected cases of COVID-19. This donation was made possible thanks to the support of the Japanese government and the European Union.