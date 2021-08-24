IOM Burundi: Labour migration & human development January 2020 - July 2021

IOM Burundi works with the Government of Burundi (GoB) to provide migrants with the services and support they need to become an integral part of their new society.

The LMHD unit continues to collaborate with the GoB and other partners to implement projects and initiatives that promote regular labour migration channels, build on existing national and regional frameworks, and facilitate labour mobility. In January 2020, at the Regional Ministerial Forum organized by IOM in Nairobi, the GoB signed an agreement to harmonize labour migration policies from the East and Horn of Africa – the first of its kind in the region.

In 2020, the LMHD unit supported the Ministry of Public Services, Labour and Employment to develop a new National Labour Migration Policy Framework. This entailed dialogue and brainstorming sessions with government counterparts to gain an in-depth understanding of the issues faced by labour migrants in border communities and abroad.