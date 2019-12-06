IOM Burundi - Internal Displacement Trends (September 2019)

The majority of displaced households (62%) have the intention to return to their community of origin. Nearby the totality of displaced households in the province of Bururi (90%) wish to return to their communities of origin. All these households (100%) have been displaced within the same province and hope to return to a normal life instead of remaining with host families. The majority of households in the provinces of Cibitoke (85%), Bujumbura Rural, Karusi, and Gitega (with 77% each) were displaced due to torrential rains that destroyed their homes. They hope to return to their communities and improve their living conditions compared to those within the displacement sites.

Three provinces have the lowest percentages of households having an interest in returning to their communities of o rigin. These are Cibitoke (14%), Makamba (27%) and Bujumbura Mairie (37%). The majority of households in the province of Cankuzo (82%) have been displaced as a result of the drought and prefer local integration since they are able to find land where they can build houses as well as employment in the agricultural sector. Households in the province of Bujumbura Mairie (43%) prefer to stay in their places of displacement because they were tenants and do not see the interest of returning home. In the province of Makamba, more than half of displaced households (58%) coming from the provinces of Bujumbura Rural, Karusi and Rumonge, prefer local integration because they can find work as agricultural laborers in communes bordering Tanzania such as Kayogoro, Kibago, Mabanda and Nyanza-Lac.