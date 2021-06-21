IOM Burundi – Internal Displacement Report (March 2021)

Between the months of January 2021 and March 2021, a decrease of 5 per cent (5,937 IDPs) was recorded. On the other hand, an increase of 1 per cent (1,265 PDI ) was observed. The province of Bujumbura Rural recorded the largest decrease with 85 per cent (5,040 IDPs) of the overall decrease in IDPs. This decrease was due to the local integration in rented houses and return to community of origin of many IDPs of Gatumba locality. Some of these displaced households had received support through IOM Shelter/NFI interventions such as accomodation support and emergency shelters. In addition, the decreases reported in the provinces of Makamba, Ngozi and Rutana were due to the local integration in host communities mainly at Makamba and return to their places of origin after the rehabilitation of their houses. Despite the decreases reported in other provinces, the province of Bujumbura Mairie recorded an increase of 795 IDPs mainly due to displacements caused by torrential rains in Muha commune.