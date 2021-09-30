IOM Burundi — Internal Displacement Report (July 2021)

Between the months of May 2021 and July 2021, a decrease of 5 per cent (6,470 IDPs) was recorded. On the other hand, an increase of 1 per cent (1,178 PDI ) was observed (new displacement between May and July 2021). The province of Bujumbura Rural recorded the largest decrease in IDPs with 39 per cent (2,547 IDPs) of the overall decrease followed by Cibitoke with 28 per cent (1,804 IDPs) of the overall decrease in IDPs. The decrease in Bujumbura Rural was due to the return to community of origin of many IDPs of Gatumba locality. Some of these displaced households had received support through the International Organization for Migration (IOM) such as accomodation support and emergency shelters. In Cibitoke, the decrease could be explained by the local integration and return to community of origin of many IDPs after receiving humanitarian actors’ support in rehabilitating their houses. Despite the decreases reported in other provinces, the province of Makamba recorded an increase of 1,109 IDPs on account of further displacements due to floods caused by Lake Tanganyika rising waters which affected provinces bordering the Lake tanganyika in May 2021.