IOM Burundi Internal Displacement Dashboard - April 2022

DTM has identified 84,791 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in 19,407 households, 91% of the displacement were due to natural disasters and 9% other reasons in the month of April 2022 covering all 18 provinces of Burundi.
Related Content
Burundi + 11 more
East and Horn of Africa, and the Great Lakes Region Operational Update (January - March 2022)
Burundi : Rapport de suivi périodique Plan de Réponse Humanitaire - Janvier à décembre 2021
Burundi + 2 more
Burundi: Refugee Policy Review Framework Country Summary as at 30 June 2020 (March 2022)
Burundi + 3 more