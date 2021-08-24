IOM Burundi: Immigration & border management January 2020 - July 2021

IOM Burundi supports the Government of Burundi to effectively respond to complex migration and border management challenges to facilitate orderly, safe and regular migration and mobility. In addition to instituting appropriate migration governance, IOM Burundi supports the Government to improve collaboration and coordination with neighbouring countries, while engaging border communities. Main activities include HBM, human security, trainings and capacity-building, reinforcing equipment, combatting human traffcking and other forms of organized crime, border surveillance of diseases with epidemic potential such as COVID-19 and Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) and community engagement and awareness raising.